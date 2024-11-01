TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 2850661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,423,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

