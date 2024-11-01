The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.18. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1,792 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
