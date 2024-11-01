The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $23.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 306,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,003. Cohu has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.