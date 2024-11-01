The Macerich Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Macerich has increased its dividend payment by an average of 139.8% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Macerich Trading Up 0.9 %
MAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.