The Macerich Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Macerich has increased its dividend payment by an average of 139.8% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Macerich Trading Up 0.9 %

MAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

