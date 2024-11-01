The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The Swatch Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.