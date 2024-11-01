The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.02. 1,095,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,091. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

