Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY25 guidance at $1.90-2.06 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.060 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THR opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $885.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

