Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.87 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $350.87 million and $9.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00035632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,731,198,348 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

