Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

