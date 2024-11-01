Threshold Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.81 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $209.33 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,708.07 or 0.99879705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02137517 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $5,815,615.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.