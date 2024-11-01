Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Titan Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
