Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.74 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.74 billion and approximately $171.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00006994 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,298,337 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,273,173.329261 with 2,543,957,515.24003 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86277664 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $165,771,091.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

