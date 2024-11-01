Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 264,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 122,988 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after buying an additional 1,459,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 998,123 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 438,376 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 410,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 612,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

