TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.