Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,334.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TVTX. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

