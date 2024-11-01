Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 122,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 219,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

