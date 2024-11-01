Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock worth $906,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

