Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

TWLO opened at $80.81 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

