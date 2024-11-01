Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

TWLO stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Twilio by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

