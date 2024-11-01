TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TXNM Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

TXNM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.

TXNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

