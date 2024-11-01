Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tyler Technologies worth $51,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 463,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $606.64. 43,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.48 and a 200 day moving average of $532.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.56 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,890,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

