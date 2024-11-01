U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.42. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 62,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

