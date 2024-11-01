Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,333,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

