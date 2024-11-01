UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 9,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $113.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,656.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,975,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,656.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,867,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

