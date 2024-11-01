Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.63 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.