United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Pentair by 289.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 360.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 470,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

