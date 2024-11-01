United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of USLM opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $114.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

