United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.65. The company had a trading volume of 165,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,426. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.69. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $377.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

