United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $344.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $377.93 and last traded at $375.51, with a volume of 17484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total value of $1,171,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

