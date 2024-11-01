Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

UNM stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

