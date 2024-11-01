Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.44. 331,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 151.02%.

In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

