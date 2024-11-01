Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on UE
Urban Edge Properties Price Performance
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
