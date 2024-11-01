US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

