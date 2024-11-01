US Bancorp DE Has $45.95 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 141.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

