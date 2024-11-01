US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $51,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,675,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,334,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBB stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

