US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

