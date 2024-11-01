US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
