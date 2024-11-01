US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTHY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. 3,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
