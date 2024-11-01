US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 5,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $50.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

