US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 5,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $50.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
