Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.63 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.45). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.40), with a volume of 16,977 shares traded.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.44.

Value and Indexed Property Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,222.22%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

