Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $203.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

