Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 5,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,262. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

