Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.
NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,129. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
