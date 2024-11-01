Values Added Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.31. 578,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

