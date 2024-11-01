Values Added Financial LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.14. 41,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,901. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.