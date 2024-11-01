Values Added Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.80. 127,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,080. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

