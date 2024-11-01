VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

