Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
VPLS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $79.75.
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.