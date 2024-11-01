Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VPLS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

