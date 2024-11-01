Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.46. 104,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,808. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

