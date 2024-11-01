Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

