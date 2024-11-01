Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 1,414,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,371. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

